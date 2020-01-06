Over 400 Junior Officers Get Promotion At Immigration Service

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has promoted some junior officers to the next higher ranks.

The 470 junior officers were promoted by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Their promotions became necessary having completed a minimum of four years of satisfactory service and satisfying the requirements of satisfactory performance and good conduct as stipulated in the Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 [L.I. 2245].

In all, 26 Assistant Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Inspectors with 280 Immigration Control Officers assuming the rank of Assistant Inspectors.

164 Assistant Immigration Control Officers (Grade I) were also promoted to the rank of Immigration Control Officers.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the Immigration Service, Supt. Micheal Amoako-Atta, the promotion is in making good the Minister of the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery's promise that promotion of Immigration Officers would not be delayed in the GIS,

“The CGI has effected these promotions of Junior Officers after they satisfied the mandatory four-year service requirement”, the release concluded.

---CitinewsRoom