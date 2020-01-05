GNASSM Ashanti Chapter Holds End of Year Dinner & Awards Night 2019

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) Ashanti Chapter held its 2019 End of Year Dinner & Awards Night on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at OX Pub, Ahodwo - Kumasi.

This also commemorates the listing of Ashanti Chapter as the Tenth (10th) District Mining Association of GNASSM; which proximity stands out very accessible for national midpoint gathering.

The glorious occasion was under Chairmanship of Nana Aponsah Kwaa IV, Atswima Kwahumanhene of Ashanti; with Hon. Yaw Danso, District Chief Executive Officer of Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region; and Mr Ernest Okyere, Bibiani District Mining Officer of the Minerals Commission of Ghana, giving solidarity messages respectively.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were amongst others representatives from National Executive Council (NEC) of GNASSM; Minerals Commission; MMDA's; Traditional Authorities; Security Agencies and beloved elegance spouses of GNASSM Ashanti Chapter respectfully.

The dress code for the program portrayed very spectacular mood, as majority of small scale miners appeared in smart suits, compelling the Master of Ceremonies who is also the Ag. Secretary for the Ashanti Chapter, Mr Michael Adu Gyamfi aka Mogabi commenting that "if not for small scale miners, it's not common serious debate hovering over wearing of suit" very commendable.

The highlight of the night, Awards Presentation to deserving persons whose contributions in diverse ways helped to the success story of Ashanti Chapter, cannot be overemphasized. Without any prejudice, the awardees include members of Council of Elders; Committed and exemplary Executive members especially Chairman Frank Osei aka De-Nero and Vice-Chairman Sampson Wiredu aka TLG; GNASSM Task Force Commander; and distinguished Women in Mining.

The program started a bit late, at 9.00 pm and came to successful end around

12.00 midnight. In brief, after Opening Prayer; Mr Sampson Wiredu gave the Welcome Address; then Nana Aponsa Kwaa IV gave the Chairman accepted remarks with very thought-provoking statements; thereafter Mr Frank Osei, the indomitable Chairman of Ashanti Chapter who doubles as Chairman for GNASSM Election Transition Management Team (ETMT) 2019/20 extolled the virtues of members for extreme commitment to the cause and ideals of Ashanti Chapter in particular and the sustainable development of small scale mining in general.

Chairman De-Nero bemoaned how Government pampering foreign investors in the large scale mining sector when on the hand, the Ghanaian investor in small scale mining doing equally same and better seemingly unnoticed.

He then also commented positively on the Leadership Competency Training Workshop organized by Solidaridad West Africa for GNASSM in November 2019, which stands out in guidance to self-regulation and readying in clarity GNASSM Electioneering 2019/20 processes.

In conclusion, GNASSM Ashanti Chapter End of Year Dinner was very successful, as all enjoyed assorted drinks, delicious meals, and in joyous merry-making mood, fraternized and danced throughout the Night to Remember.

(Source: Nii Adjetey-Kofi of GNASSM Secretariat, Diamond House, Accra)