Illegal Power Connection Booms At Asafo Market

The Kumasi Asafo Market in the Ashanti region has been identified by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as a notorious spot for illegal electricity connection.

This came to light after officials embarked on an incognito exercise to clamp down on the perpetrators.

The Friday night to Saturday dawn operation revealed that owners of the cold stores had tampered with their electricity meters.

The exercise led to the lock-up of five cold stores at the Asafo Market.

The team which comprised the police and officials of the Revenue Protection Unit of the ECG locked up the facilities and served notices to the owners to report for further investigations into the matter.

The operation also led to the discovery of two hotel facilities and three entertainment centres in Kumasi which were also engaged in a similar act.

Officials say they have begun investigations into the matter as some owners have started reporting to the ECG offices.

