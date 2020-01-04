GRASAG Urges Ministry of Education To Facilitate Increase Access to Journal Publications

Listen to article

The President of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Mr. Raphael Apetorgbor has called on the Ministry of Education to facilitate increased access to the latest journal publications for students.

According to him, this will enhance research and more frequent publications by both lecturers and students.

In a New Year's message to students and Ghanaians, Mr. Apetorgbor charged politicians, the youth and other electoral stakeholders to conduct the 2020 election cycle in peace and decorum.

He further encouraged politicians to campaign on principles and issues to enhance our democracy.

The President expressed worry over a meager research allowance, rising tuition fees, obnoxious residential facility charges, poor transport and feeding and lack of access to the latest research or journal publication.

Mr. Apetorgbor who was a former National Media Relations Director of Private Universities Students' Association of Ghana assured students that the Association shall spare no effort in advocating for educational reforms in Ghana.

He further expressed solidarity with working students, especially the wives who have to take care of children, home and office work, and also to attend to academic work at the same time.

Mr. Apetorgbor also assured international students of their avowed commitment to law and order which will know doubt guarantee their safety and comfort in Ghana.

"To our continuing and final year students, we urge you to carry on the fight regardless of the evident challenges". he added.

"Meanwhile, we trudge along with our Azonto - one step forward, two steps backwards - knowing that our efforts shall be crowned with success.

"We look forward to a happy graduation ceremony in July 2020 when our parents, benefactors, family and friends will join with our management, lecturers and other members of staff in one happy GIMPA family," he said.