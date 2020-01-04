Nandom Marks 10th Anniversary Of H.E Rear Admiral Chemogoh Kevin Dzang

Listen to article

The 10th Anniversary of Former PNDC Secretary of State for Defence and Navy Commander H.E Rear Admiral Chemogoh Kevin Dzang (RTD) has been held at Nandom in the Upper West Region.

H.E Rear Admiral Chemogoh Kevin Dzang (27 July 1941 — 29 December 2009) was born at Nandom in the Upper West Region of Ghana. He is a retired Naval Officer and a Former Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy.

He also served Ghana as a High Commissioner to Australia, Member of Supreme Military Council (SMC I) and an Ambassador to Japan with concurrent accreditations to the Commonwealth of Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei and Thailand.

On December, 29, 2009, a shock waves ran through the nation Ghana when the sad news broke that death has laid its icy hands on H.E Rear Admiral Chemogoh Kevin Dzang after which his remains were buried.

He was a Member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC I).

Speaking to this reporter after the anniversary, Principal Social Work Lecturer at UK Anglia Ruskin University - Cambridge, Child Protection Advisor to UK Immigration Ministry and daughter of the late H.E Rear Admiral Chemogoh Kevin Dzang, Dr. Prospera Tedam said "the 10th Anniversary organised from 27th to 29th December, 2019 was graced by Ghana Navy Band, extending alms to Nandom Hospitals, feeding patients and wraps up with thanksgiving service in honour of my Dad".

As part of the 10th Anniversary, Muslim Prayers were observed in honour of the late PNDC Secretary of State H.E Rear Admiral Chemogoh Kevin Dzang during which medical books and thermometers were donated to the Nandom Hospital including distribution of 700 take away packs to patients in all the Nandom Hospital wards.