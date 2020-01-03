Fela’s Republic And The Kalakuta Queens Wraps Up This Sunday At The Terra Kulture

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens which returned to Lagos in December continue to spotlight prevalent social issues in the country.

The critically-acclaimed stage play which is scheduled to run until 5 January, 2020 at the Terra Kulture, infuses the celebration of the unapologetic and prophetic messages enshrined in his music into the original storyline, capturing interests through the legend’s impact on music and socio-political consciousness.

The play is based on real-life experiences of Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, having been adapted from the various encounters narrated by Fela’s surviving wives, Laide and Lara.

“We hope the play will create awareness, spark conversations around the issues that we are facing in our society today, and get Nigerians to act positively in fighting off corruption and injustice in the country,” said Bolanle Austen-Peters.

Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens which has been staged in Abuja, Cairo and Pretoria to wide acclaim, is still showing this weekend.

