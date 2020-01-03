Maame Tiwaa Removed As CID Boss, Re-assigned

Listen to article

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General of the CID has been moved to the Director-General of Police Welfare.

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah takes over from Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The restructuring of the Ghana Police Service also saw the DCOP David Senanu Eklu, the Director-General of the Public Affairs Department moved to the Police Hospital as an Administrator.

A number of other senior officers were changed in James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police’s letter issued on January 3.