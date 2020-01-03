CID Boss Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Top Casualty In Police Reshuffle

Listen to article

A massive police shakeup has affected the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

This was announced on Friday in a statement signed by the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh where changes were made among top officials of the Police Service.

She is on her way out of her office and will be replaced by Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah.

He takes over from Maame Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who had occupied the position since 2017.

COP Yeboah’s appointment takes effect on 15th January 2020.

---CitinewsRoom