RETA Foundation Donates To Widows In Atebubu Municipality

Listen to article

Reta Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in Atebubu in the Bono East Region on January 1, 2020 made donations to over 60 widows from 7 selected rural communities in Atebubu -Amantin municipality.

The program dubbed "Make Them Smile" saw the widows taking home items like rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, drinks, and many more.

The Founder, Bismark Boakye Yiadom said the donation forms part of the organization's activities to care and show love to widows, vulnerable and less privileged to in the society.

He appealed to philanthropists and other stakeholders to come the foundation's aid to train these widows with vocational skills.

"My brother, these women who have nothing on them and through no fault of them, lost the husbands. So we need to give them hope by providing them with entrepreneurship skills. I'm therefore calling on the general public to support give these the needed training”, he stressed.

Receiving the items, the Assemblymember for the area Mr. Bashiru Jagri, expressed profound gratitude to the Foundation for their kind support.

Some of the widows who spoke to the media thanked the foundation for remembering them on this special day and called for God's blessings.

They also appealed to the general public to be kind to Widows.