Central Regional YEA Donates To Ankaful Prison Inmates

The Central Regional Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has donated items to the Communicable Disease Unit of the Ankaful Prisons in the Central Region.

The items valued over Ghc5,000 include bags of rice, oil, bread, tin tomatoes, bags of sugar, tins of Milo, toilet rolls, packs of water, Lipton, assorted fruits, second-hand clothings, bars of soap, among other items for the inmates.

According to the Agency, it forms part of its commitment to reach out to vulnerable groups within the society.

Presenting the items, the Central Regional Director of the Youth and Employment Agency (YEA), Miss Sarah Afful, explained that, the donation was to extend a hand of kindness to the inmates of the prison.

"It is our God-given responsibility and we must do it wholeheartedly," she noted.

Miss Sarah Afful continued "As an organisation, we express our commitment to contribute our quota in ensuring that we support vulnerable groups in the region and the nation in general.

"It is important to state that, every Ghanaian should support the wellbeing of inmates in this facility and other prisons across the country."

Miss Afful further indicated that, the government alone cannot meet the increasing health needs of prison inmates and other vulnerable groups in the country.

"It, therefore, behooves on all of us to ensure that we support them on a daily, monthly, and yearly basis. They need our help and we must make it a point to assist them," she stressed.

The presentation, according to her, was part of a programme the agency would be pursuing during the year as well as subsequent years to ensure that they extend love and care to the underprivileged in the society.

The Deputy Central Regional Human Resources Manager of YEA, Mr. Fred Duodu stated the Government's intention to support prisoners especially in the area of education noting the introduction of diploma courses for them across the country through Distance Education.

He indicated that Government recognises every individual in the country no matter where they found themselves and would support them to develop their potentials.

" His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government is committed to ensuring that the inmates in the various Prisons attain greater heights in education. This account to recent admission of 59 inmates by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) through Distance Education to undertake various Diploma courses to acquire certificate accordingly," Mr. Fred Duodu emphasised.

Receiving the items, ASP Mohammed Abudulai Saana, Staff Officer of the Communicable Disease Section of Ankaful Prisons, expressed appreciation to the YEA for the gesture and prayed for more support from other organisations and individuals.