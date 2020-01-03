Be Patient, Akfufo-Addo Will Surely Deliver--Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo has urged Ghanaians to be patient with President Akufo-Addo since he is committed to delivering upon all his campaign promises.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under former President John Dramani Mahama, left the economy in the “wilderness”, thus, making it difficult for Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration to resuscitate and build on it.

”if Ghanaians could witness remarkable improvement in their socio-economic livelihoods they should have the patience for President Akufo-Addo because am confident he will deliver all his promises if we have the patience for him,” Thomas Kusi Boafo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kumasi-based Kingdom FM 100.1

Mr. Kusi Boafo has lauded the social intervention program being implemented by the government and believes it would be fruitful, and he appealed to Ghanaians to be patient and hopeful for better socio-economic living conditions.

He underscored the need for the NPP leadership to strengthen party structures and adequately resource Constituency executives, which remained the strong pillars and hopes of the party if it could retain power in Election 2020.

However, he revealed the government had achieved a lot, but it required the party to sell these achievements to the electorate and see the hopes of the nation.

Until this was done, Mr. Kusi Boafo said, critics and detractors would peddle lies, making the government unpopular and influence the voting masses.

---Kingdom 107.7 FM / KingdomfmOnline.com