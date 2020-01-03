Spiritual Faith Salvation Church Elects New Bishop

The Spiritual Faith Salvation Church (Gyidi) of Ghana, has elected Prophet Samuel Oteng to the episcopacy as the new presiding bishop.

The nomination of the new bishop received an overwhelming endorsement during a special annual convention held on January 1st, 2020, Asonomaso, in the Ashanti region, saw the hierarchy of the church, including Kings and Queens of the town.

The diocesan was described by the elders as wonderfully peaceful, soberly conducted and spirit-filled.

Responding, Bishop Samuel Oteng said he gladly accepted the office of Bishop with humility, resolving to serve faithfully the congregation and the people of the Spiritual Faith Salvation Church.

Leadership

In his sermon, the Presiding Bishop said the church required strong leadership in the effort to sustain its growth.

He also called on the congregants to use their image as Spiritual Faith Salvation to cause change and transformation in society.

Bishop Samuel Oteng, in an interview, said one of his key visions was to expand the evangelism outreaches to the world and give the church a much bigger presence in those parts of the country.

He has therefore emerged as the first presiding bishop-elect of the church in Ghana.

Spiritual Faith Salvation church was carved from the True Faith Church of Ghana into 1985.

Bishop Samuel Oteng became headman in 1983 at Dadiesoaba – Brong-Ahafo, he was a trained teacher in 1998.

Prior to his appointment as Bishop of the Spiritual Faith Salvation, he had served the church for 20 years in various capacities including as Supt Minister and Senior prophet.

