UPSA VC Wants Calm Over Alleged Death Prophesies Of Students

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has called for calm following alleged prophesies predicting death for some students of the institute.

Prof Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey said a supposed prophecy claiming doom and death for UPSA students and other stakeholders in their auditorium on April 9, 2020, causing fear and panic must be ignored.

“As the leader of the appointed authority and VICE-CHANCELLOR of this great university, I wish to assure all our cherished students and stakeholders that NOTHING WILL HAPPEN on the said date on our campus,” the VC said.

It has almost become a norm for some self-acclaimed men of God predicting doom at dawn of every new year.

Many have questioned the validity of their so-called visions and predications while others simply take them with a pinch of salt.

Calling their bluff, Prof Okoe Amartey assured students and other stakeholders that “UPSA has tried and tested men and women of God solidly behind it who cry to God consistently on its behalf.

“The greatest ALTAR is in heaven and the God of heaven watches over us. You are all safe on our campus. Go about your normal duties with joy and confidence in God.”

The UPSA VC wants students and other stakeholders to “continue to offer thanks and prayers to our Heavenly Father for His abundant mercies and protection. We are safe in Him.”

Prof Okoe Amartey also wished students a Happy New Year as they return to campus in the coming days.

