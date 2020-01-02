Chairman Samba Of NPP Declares Operation 15 Seats

The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party has on the 2nd of January, 2020 took his Secretariat to the Constituencies with a call to party members to be more united and peace-loving.

He said that as part of his duties as Regional Chairman, he wants to constantly touch base with the grassroots of the party since much of the work is at the Constituencies.

Chairman Do All as he is affectionately called admonished the people to take full advantage of government policies and interventions to their benefit and educate their constituents about these policies.

Chairman Samba declared *Operation Win 15 Seats* and urged all to work towards achieving that objective for the NPP on December 7, 2020.

On their part, the Constituency Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators thanked the Chairman for making time off his busy schedules to be with them.

They expressed extreme excitement for the step taken by the Regional Executive explaining that they are seeing it for the first time.

The team today visited Kpandai, Wulensi, Bimbilla, Yendi and Mion Constituencies and the exchanges were open and Frank.

---The Voiceless Media