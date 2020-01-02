Kasoa: Woman Disfigured After Acid Attack

A 26-year-old woman Mary Minadzie has had her face disfigured after some unknown individuals poured a substance believed to be acid on her face at Old Tamens, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Speaking to Citi News, Mary Minadzie explained that she was returning from watch night service and upon reaching her home the unknown individual who was hiding in the dark poured the substance on her.

“I was returning from 31st watch night service and upon reaching some few metres to a public toilet close to my house, some individuals who were hiding in the dark poured a hot substance believed to be acid on me,” Mary Minadzie narrated.

“The acid went through the breast area and down to my private part. I have not wronged anyone to warrant such treatment,” she added.

Naomi, a member of the victim’s church indicated that they have reported the matter to the police and are waiting for the police to commence investigations into the matter.

“We don’t know who would have done this to such a good person. After hearing of the incident, I rushed to see what has happened to her and was sad to see her in that state,” she said.

Mary Minadzie is currently receiving treatment at the St. Johns Clinic in Kasoa.

—citinewsroom