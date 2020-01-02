Otiko Djaba Ajudged CEO Of The Year

The Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba keeps on soaring and winning public confidence, as she deservedly bags in another prestigious award, after her early retirement from active politics.

The Executive Director of Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation received the “CEO of the Year Award” at the just ended Ghana Leadership Awards 2019 held at the Accra City Hotel.

Hon. Dr. Afisah Djaba was honoured for her incomparable care, love, support and contributions towards the empowerment and development of women, girls and most especially persons with disabilities across the 16 regions of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Through her Foundation, hundreds of persons with disability and women of Ghana have discovered their hidden potentials, self-confidence and ability to live a meaningful life, and contributing to society.

In the recent Ghana’s District Level and Unit Committee Elections, Hon. Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba and the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation built the capacity of all the women and persons with disability who contested the election across Ghana. The former Minister is also using her TV talkshow on TV3 dubbed: “Let’s Talk Ability” to inspire confidence in persons with disability across the globe and empowering them to become self-reliance.

The Foundation established about a year ago has touched many lives and given dignified life to its target groups in the deprived regions of Ghana, hence this prestigious award.

The Ghana Leadership Awards is a prestigious event that seeks to celebrate and recognize most outstanding and exemplary leadership that positively impacts the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

This year’s event was held under the theme: “The Leadership Future of the Ghanaian and the African Youth”. The annual event convenes and showcases the highest level of leaders in business, government, academia, philanthropic, media, celebrity, the clergy and social sector players among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Leadership Awards, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Nash, one of the core objectives of the Ghana Leadership Awards is to inspire hard-work, discipline, transparency, commitment to duty and motivation among leaders at all levels of the economy.

He emphasized, event also seeks to honor leaders for their exemplary contributions towards Ghana and Africa’s growth in economic, social, political and leadership development”.

The Executive Director of Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation dedicated the award to her beloved mother, the disabled association of Ghana and all persons with disability and promised to continue to “show some love, inspire, lead with vision, passion, commitment for the positive transformation of persons with disability and vulnerable women”.

A few of the awardees at this year’s event included the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, George Andah (MP and Deputy Minister of Communications), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng (Executive Director Of Crime Check Foundation), Dr Mrs Leticia Osafo-Addo (CEO of SAMBA Foods), Dr Akwasi Osei (Former CEO of Mental Health Authority) among others.

Hon. Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba now joins high profile personalities like the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President, Jerry John Rawlings, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Osabarima Kwesi Atta, and Dr. Kweku Oteng who are previous recipients of the Ghana Leadership Awards.