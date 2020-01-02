Two Killed In Renewed Clashes At North-East Gonja Over Land

Listen to article

Two persons have died at Naa-Kuraa, a suburb of the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region following renewed clashes over a piece of land between two neighbouring communities, Kitiwura and Chognaa.

Atta Ambali, 34 years, and Alhassan Karim, 29, died before police in Salaga moved in to restore calm to the area.

Reports indicate that the two rival Chiefs, Chognaa Ibrahim and Kitiwura Alhassan have for some time been battling with the disputed parcel of land that claimed the two lives.

The two chiefs have since taken cover in an unknown neighbourhood in the region.

Information available however, suggests that royalties for the disputed land, which was meant to be paid to Kitiwura Alhassan, was allegedly diverted to Chognaa Ibrahim, causing the clashes between groups loyal to the two chiefs.

Meanwhile, the police visibility on the ground has restored relative calm in the two towns but no arrest has been made.