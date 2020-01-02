Man And His Wife Commit Suicide After 31st Watch Night

Listen to article

Every year, Ghanaians all over the country climax the end of the year with various activities, especially church services on 31st December.

While many were happy to be alive to witness the crossing over to the new year, a couple based in Abrobiano in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem District of the Central Region, who claim to be fed up with life allegedly committed suicide in their room.

The couple were found dead shortly after returning from the New Year Eve’s Watch Night church service.

Residents woke up on January 1, 2020 to the shocking news that a man and his wife have allegedly committed suicide in their room.

The couple together with their four children reportedly attended the church service and returned home, but around 2:00 am their six-year-old child woke up only to see that her mother named Sister Afua Atta had been stabbed with a knife to death on their bed while her father was also hanging from the ceiling of the room.

“Upon reaching the room, we were shocked when we saw that the women had been stabbed with a knife several times with a lot of blood spilled in the room. The man also used Jeans trousers to hand himself on the ceiling. We don’t know what pushed them to take their lives.” a resident told Kasapa News.

The bodies have been deposited at the Elmina Mortuary while police begin investigations into the matter.

---Kasapa News