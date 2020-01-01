2020 Election: Winner Must Fight Corruption To Honour God – Pastor

Listen to article

The Head pastor of the Full Gospel Church International (FGCI) Miracle Centre in Koforidua has made a passionate appeal to political parties and their leaders to deal ruthlessly the canker of corruption in the country.

According to Rev. Bower Tetteh Solomon Amartey, corruption which has become a major concern for the church of God has gained root in the country and needs to be dealt with immediately to restore all lost hope.

Rev. BTS Amartey who spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of a church service to usher in the new year called on whoever is voted to govern the country in the 2020 elections to fight corruption for the church of God.

“Election is not a battle but a decision-making process to choose somebody to lead us, so let’s not be biting one another and be fighting unnecessarily. Let’s do it in an atmosphere of friendliness. When all is over and the person is chosen let’s all come together and rally behind that person to move Ghana forward”.

“My major request to whosoever shall be elected is for us to kill corruption in our country…”

He has declared the year 2020 as a Year of Fulfillment.

He said the good Lord will this new year fulfill every single promise he has made to all those who serve God diligently and in truth.

Making declarations to usher in the new year, Rev. Amartey called on the congregation to position themselves firmly in Christ in order to be beneficiaries of God's blessings in the year of fulfillment.

”2020 is the year of fulfillment, it is a year that you will all see the goodness of the living God in all your endeavours. God will fulfill every single promise he has made in your life, You will be satisfied but all you need to do is to be ready for that breakthrough so position yourselves well firmly in Christ as your testimonies start to manifest”.

---citinewsroom