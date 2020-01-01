ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.01.2020 Economy & Investments

Year Of Return: What Are The Returns For The Local Economy?

By News Desk
Year Of Return: What Are The Returns For The Local Economy?
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Year of Return initiative undoubtedly is one of the government’s biggest marketing campaigns to sell Ghana to the whole world.

According to Forbes magazine, about one million tourists have made it to Ghana for the celebration, generating about $1.9 billion for the country.

However, statistics indicate more than 80 per cent of tourists spending goes back to their home country.

Although the Ghana Tourism Authority has acknowledged that millions of dollars have been saved on international advertisement thanks to social media buzz by celebrities who visited Ghana during the season, the question still remains; considering expenses such as accommodation, food, transportation, leisure etc, is Ghana really benefiting from the Year of Return initiative?

JoyBusiness’ Karen Dodoo explores the impact of the ‘Year of Return’ on Ghana’s economy in the video below:

---JoyBusiness

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Presidential Report On Ghana's Dev't Plan From 199...
2 hours ago

2020 Election: Winner Must Fight Corruption To Honour God – ...
2 hours ago

body-container-line