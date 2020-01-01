Year Of Return: What Are The Returns For The Local Economy?

The Year of Return initiative undoubtedly is one of the government’s biggest marketing campaigns to sell Ghana to the whole world.

According to Forbes magazine, about one million tourists have made it to Ghana for the celebration, generating about $1.9 billion for the country.

However, statistics indicate more than 80 per cent of tourists spending goes back to their home country.

Although the Ghana Tourism Authority has acknowledged that millions of dollars have been saved on international advertisement thanks to social media buzz by celebrities who visited Ghana during the season, the question still remains; considering expenses such as accommodation, food, transportation, leisure etc, is Ghana really benefiting from the Year of Return initiative?

JoyBusiness’ Karen Dodoo explores the impact of the ‘Year of Return’ on Ghana’s economy in the video below:

---JoyBusiness