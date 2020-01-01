Revellers Paint Accra Red To Welcome 2020

The beginning of every New Year is marked around the world by a wide variety of activities. In Ghana, some people choose to rest off the transition while others prefer to spend time with their family and love ones at home.

This year just like many others, a good number of people went to church to give thanks to God for life and prayed for blessings for the next 12 months. For another section, it is a celebratory moment that must be met with joy and merry-making.

By the standards of some revellers in Accra, the crossover into a new decade meant painting the streets of the capital red with food, drinks and fireworks.

JoyNews’ Komla Adom visited some popular spots along the streets of Osu, widely considered as the country’s hub for fun-loving people.

Hundreds from locals and foreigners were seen having the time of their lives with friends, family among others as they were counting down into the New Year.

Purple Pub, a popular nightlife joint, was one of the stops where one reveller, Patrick, wished for “a great year with a lot of blessings and money”, amid an ambience of music and dance.

His sentiment was widespread.

Watch below for the full report.

---Myjoyonline