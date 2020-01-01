Ghana Post MD Touts Remarkable Achievements In New Year Message

Listen to article

The Managing Director of Ghana Post Company, Mr. James Kwofie, in his New Year message, has reflected on the many achievements and successes chalked by his outfit within this shortest period of 3 years.

According to him, the Ghana Post did not only improve in the area of revenue and financial performance but rather a massive improvement in technology, innovations, services and accomplished in helping its customers and other stakeholders all over the world.

The Ghana Post MD made this known in his official New Year Message released and circulated to the press.

Below is the Full Message:

New Year Message From James Kwofie: Managing Director Of Ghana Post

The beginning of a year is a good time to look back, reflect on achievements and look forward to see what we still need to accomplish in the year.

As I look back on the last decade, it is remarkable how well our company has performed in the last 3 years, not only about our financial performance, but also how we have improved in technology, innovations, services and accomplished in helping our customers and other stakeholders all around the world. Ghana Post is currently an exceptional innovation service company with an extraordinary heritage and a promising future.

The year 2019 was another record year across many measures for our company as we added;

• The flexibility in the payment of letter boxes, giving customers’ convenience of paying bills through mobile technology (using on-line and USSD)

• Agency Banking with Fidelity Bank is operational in some selected branches in Accra and we are hoping to extend to other regions next year.

• Our partnership with Allianz-life to roll out Postassurance services has facilitated the convenience in bringing insurance services to the door step of communities in Ghana through selected Post Offices.

• Ghana Post is also offering online payment solution termed GhPostpay.

We have delivered and we have confidence that we will continue to deliver in the future.

2019 was not just a year full of great achievements but most importantly, a year full of incredible relationships and beautiful bonds. We take this opportunity to thank you for walking with us through thick and thin. None of this could have been possible without you.

Thank you for making 2019 so special for us. As we begin a new year, we eagerly look forward to working with you for many more years and after.

We wish all a happy and exciting new year!