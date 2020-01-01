MP Organises Annual Service To Pray Against Kidnapping In Tarkwa

Mr. George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in Western Region has organised a Non-Denominational Annual Service for churches in Tarkwa.

The maiden event was organised primarily to give thanks to Almighty God for protecting the Constituency through the year, 2019 and to also pray against the recent kidnapping of children in the area.

It took place at Cyanide park where a highly charged crowd was served with souls and hope touching songs from Ghanaian Gospel Legends, The Great Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, Nicholas Omane Acheampong among other local Gospel Artistes.

Speaking at the colourful event, the lawmaker gave thanks to Almighty God for His love and care.

He asked for God's unflinching love for the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, praying for good things to happen in 2020.

He disclosed to the gathering why he solely organised the event, "This is the first time I am organising such a unity program for all churches in Tarkwa to come together to pray for the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency and it is destiny and also developmental agenda, as we enter 2020 and beyond."

The MP cautioned parents to protect their children against kidnapping in the Constituency.

On election 2020, the MP urged the gathering to be democratic and live in peace with all others to ensure violence free elections.

He seized the opportunity to inform the charged crowd of some of the policies being implemented by President Akufo-Addo's administration.

He mentioned the Free SHS flagship programme, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, One Ambulance One District, Rearing for Food and Jobs, Community Mining Programme, Cocoa Hand Pollination, Cocoa Pruning among others.

He appealed to the constituents to retain President Akufo-Addo to continue with the numerous flagship programmes.

The MP revealed that he would seek for re-election and pleaded with them to maintain him as well to support President Akufo-Addo develop the Constituency.