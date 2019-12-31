My Cellphone Repairs Supports Year Of Return

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of premium Information Technology training institute, My Cellphone Repairs Training Center (MCRTC), Abdul W. Anna, has pledged to expand his outfit's cellphone operations across the country in support of the Year of Return initiative.

He has therefore called on Africans in the diaspora to leave a positive mark by making significant investments in Ghana as they visit the country through the Year of Return campaign.

“I am encouraging every African and Ghanaian in the diaspora to take advantage of the Year of Return initiative to invest in Ghana,” he urged.

“Coming to Ghana for the Year of Return should not just be about tracing our roots and learning about how slavery took place,” according to him.

” It should be an opportunity for us to create a positive mark in Ghana; an opportunity for us to invest in the country and indeed the entire African continent,” he noted.

“My Cellphone Repairs has taken the lead in that direction. We are investing significantly in Ghana and hoping to continue doing so in the coming year,” he added.

My Cellphone Repairs which can be accessed online via www.mycellphonerepairs.com, started operations with a single branch at the A&C Mall at East Legon, a suburb of Accra, and with high patronage, he revealed that My Cellphone Repairs has been able to open three (3 )additional branches In 2019 making it to a total of four (4) branches in Ghana.

The new branches, two (2) in the Ashanti Region, the Kumasi City Mall & Dunkirk loading station, and in the Eastern Region, Kyebi

Mr. Anna, a Ghanaian who was basing in the US but returned to the country in an effort to contribute to the development of his homeland, says the patronage of My Cellphone Repairs has been impressive, thanking members of the public who have been engaging his outfit for their cellphone services.

In 2020, Mr. Anna disclosed that his outfit intends to set up new branches in

Sunyani, Weija, Takoradi, Tamale, and the Volta Region, all in a drive to make an investment impact from the Year of Return initiative.

About MCRTC

My Cellphone Repairs Training Center commenced operations in the United States.

It extended its products and services to Ghana last year, with its first affiliate facility at the A&C Mall East Legon, Accra to provide premium mobile electronic sales, repairs and training.

Its operations in Ghana aim at among other things

providing training and employment for Ghanaian youth on mobile electronic hardware service and maintenance.

The Center also provides cellphone repair services to members of the public and sells various authentic smartphone brands iPhone, Samsung.

—Daily Guide