PNC’s New Year Message: Stand Strong For Victory 2020

National Leadership salutes all levels of leadership, rank, and file of our great party, the People's National Convention.

We wish you the best of health in the New Year as well as prosperity in private and professional life. Let the coming year bring us much happiness embellished with unity, strength, and Service with Honesty as our motto connotes, which will make us concrete and successful. On this special day of the New Year 2020, we wish you faith in our heart and light in the dark.

May you pass all obstacles in a jiffy of a step to feel strong and eternally young to keep serving our dear party.

We assure all and sundry in the party of our resolution to make sure that despite being late, we shall soon organise our Constituency, Regional and National Congress as well election of the Flag Bearer.

We take this opportunity to applaud you for your fortitude.yet again and entreat all of you to still rally round the party as we mobilize to reorganise for a stronger and vibrant Party to secure the mandate of the Ghanaian people. Thank you and God bless us all.

Bernard Mornah

National chairman