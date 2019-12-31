Greenstreet Urges Ghanaians To 'Change The Change' In 2020

The 2016 Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has called on all Ghanaians to change government come December 2020.

In a New Year Message on Facebook, Mr. Greenstreet said as the 'dry 2019 and Christmas festivities' witnessed by Ghanaians should motivate them change the wheels of government in the December polls.

The Message also called upon all Ghanaians to make a special pledge to do something positive in their communities in the New Year.

This he noted will bring positive impact in all facets of life.

“...imagine the impact if we all did something positive...” he said.

The statement noted the 28 years of NDC/ NPP dominance should come to an end with one more year for President Akufo on the throne because Ghanaians are tired (abre).

"Make a Special Pledge "

"Do something Positive"

"DRY 2019 ends"

"Change December 2020"

#28yearsofNDCNPPyabr3

#OnemoreyearforNana

#28yearsofNDCNPPyabr3 and

#OnemoreyearforNana.