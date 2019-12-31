Accra: Five Grabbed Following Robbery At Chinese Store

A robbery incident at a Chinese wholesale shop in Accra has led to the arrest of five suspects by the police.

The suspects arrested by the Jamestown District Police included a worker at the shop located at Adedenkpo in Accra.

The five suspects were put before the court on Monday.

According to the Police, on Friday, December 27, at about 3:30 pm four suspects namely Alhassan Yusif, Charles Ekpi, Kwasi Emmanuel Ahiangbe alias Abongo and Richard Yeboah forcibly entered the shop and attacked the Chinese woman.

They made away with a backpack containing an unspecified amount of money being proceeds of goods sold, her Chinese passport, sales book and bolted.

The Police said with the assistance of two eyewitnesses; Alhassan Yusif and Charles Ekpi, who were arrested in the neighbourhood, they set out on a hunt for the two other accomplices who escaped with the loot.

The two then assisted in apprehending, Abongo and Mr Yeboah from their hideouts at Kasoa in the Central region.

The complainant’s backpack containing cash the sum of ¢11,580, her Chinese passport, three pocket notebooks and sales book were retrieved from Abongo and cash the sum of GH¢ 9,100 was also retrieved from Mr Yeboah.

Further investigations led to the arrest of one Paul Nartey who is said to have leaked information to his accomplices leading to the attack. The arrested person were all then detained by the police.

