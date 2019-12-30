GOH, SHUNAM Foundations Show Love To Pupils, Teenage Mums

Two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Givers of Happiness Foundation (GOH) and SHUNAM Foundation have presented items worth GHC 12,000 to teenage mothers, pregnant teenagers and pupils of Denkyira Opponso and five other Communities in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.

The purpose of the donation was to encourage the beneficiary teenage mothers to return to school, to support brilliant but needy basic school pupils and to also educate teenagers on the dangers and the negative effects associated with premarital sex.

Items donated included pregnant mother care medical products, detergents, sanitary pads, boxes of key soap as well as assorted soaps, ten bags of rice, cartons of tomato paste, assorted drinks, biscuits, boxes of indomie and cartons of tin fish

Educational items donated were fifty (50) pieces of school uniforms, one thousand (1000) exercise books, fifty (50) boxes of pens and pencils, two hundred and fifty (250) pieces of my first copy book, erasers and sharpeners.

The two Foundations also announced their programme of a scholarship package for three teenage mothers who would want to return to school to continue their education.

The donations were made on behalf of the two NGOs by Ebenezer Debrah, Public Relations Officer of GOH Foundation, Mary Eshun, Treasurer of GOH Foundation and the Queen mother of Twifo Kyebi, Nana Bimbila II.

The items were received by some teenage mothers and pregnant teenagers on behalf of the rest. Those for the basic school pupils were received on their behalf by the teachers in the Denkyira Opponso and the five nearby communities.

Presenting the awards on behalf of the Foundations, both presenters educated the teenagers on the dangers and the negative effects of teenage pregnancy and took the opportunity to educate the community on the vision and the objectives of the two Foundations.

They advised teenagers to stay away from premarital sex to avoid contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancies.

Receiving the items, Nana Bimbila thanked the two Foundations for the unprecedented donation in her community.

She was particularly grateful to the two Chief Executive Officers of the two Foundations, Nicholas Ofori Attah of the GOH Foundation and Desmon Allimi Barrister of the SHUNAM Foundation for their vision, foresight and kind gesture towards the less privileged in society.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

