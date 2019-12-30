Oti Women Calls For More Appointment Of Women Into The Yet To Be Created New District Assemblies In The Region

Listen to article

OTI WOMEN FOR DEVELOPMENT (OTiWUD), a non-political group geared towards women and youth empowerment by this release wishes to draw the attention of the appointing authorities in the country especially in the Oti Region to take into consideration the much talked about affirmative action.

The implementation of the affirmative action will require all District Assemblies to reserve a percentage of their appointment for women. Article 36 (6) of the 1992 Constitution clearly provides the foundation for the role of women in governance and nation-building.

It states, ‘The state shall afford equality of economic opportunity to all citizens; and, in particular, the State shall take all necessary steps so as to ensure the full integration of women into the mainstream of the economic development of Ghana’. However, this particular directive of state policy has not been adhered to by all successive governments.

OTiWUD in the spirit of H.E the President's promise to appoint 30% of his appointees from amongst women, wish to respectfully demand that utmost consideration is given to women in Oti in the appointment of Assembly members into the various Assemblies.

OTIWUD will like to use this medium to wish all Women in Oti Region a prosperous New Year!

.....signed....

Millicent Carboo ( Kiki)

President - OTiWUD

0244217711

SPOKESPERSONS

Atese Leona Osibo Baah

0244145587

Faustina Donkor

0242015051