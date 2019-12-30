Springoh Charity Foundation Donates To Orphans At Dodowa

Springoh Charity Foundation, a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated assorted items worth 4,000 cedis to Get Up To Success Care Home at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking during the presentation, the Executive Director of the organisation, Abraham Tucker, called on benevolent organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture by contributing to the growth and development of children living in care homes.

Mr. Tucker said the gesture was inspired by a previous visit to the facility which informed him about the need to assist the facility with food and other essential products to augment their store.

The manager of the facility, Victoria Sampson, expressed her appreciation to the NGO on behalf of the children and called on Ghanaians to remember orphans and children with disabilities as they celebrate Christmas.

She said children living in care homes identify role models within the society and gain inspiration from opportunities to meet and interact with them.

She therefore called on Ghanaians to support care homes through regular visits to ensure that the children do not feel neglected.

Established 50 years ago, Get Up To Success Care Home, formerly known as Rising Star Home, currently accommodates 53 children from pre-school to tertiary levels with 8 caregivers for orphans and disabled children.