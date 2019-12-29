ModernGhanalogo

29.12.2019 Politics

Rawlings Marks 31st December Anniversary At Winneba

By News Desk
Ex-President J.J Rawlings will on Tuesday, deliver the keynote address at the 38th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution at the Winneba Lorry Park in the Central Region.

The event will also involve a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of fallen heroes, followed by a durbar.

Dubbed ‘Monetisation of Elections in Ghana: A threat to National Development and Genuine Democracy’, the annual event is opened to sympathisers of the revolution, members of the general public and supporters of the National Democratic Congress.

According to a statement issued by the Organising Committee, major speakers lined up for the commemoration include former President John Dramani Mahama, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Local Organising Committee Chairman, Mike Hammah.

The ceremony is expected to commence at 8.30am.

—Myjoyonline.com

