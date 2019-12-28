Shai-Osudoku Constituency MP shows love to her Traditional Leaders

The Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku Constituency Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo as part of her Christmas visitation, called on the two Traditional Councils, Shai and Osudoku. She donated one cow each, bags of rice and cooking oil and an undisclosed amount of money to the Councils. The Chiefs were enthused with the gesture and offered prayers for the MP and also assured her of their unflinching support.

More so, both the Shai and Osudoku Traditional Councils appealed to the Hon MP to intensify her lobbying skills to get most of the deplorable roads in the constituency completed.

Hon. Linda was accompanied by branch and constituency executives.

Hon. Linda thanked members of the Councils and promised to have close collaboration with them. She wished the traditional heads a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous Happy New Year.