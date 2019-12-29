Ghana Baptist Convention receives $1.1m medical items from Global Medical Aid

Listen

The Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) has taken delivery of a large quantity of assorted medicines and other medical supplies from the Global Medical Aid to support health service delivery at the Baptist Medical Centres across Ghana.

The donation of the medical items worth over 1.1 million US dollars according to the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi was made possible by Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, H.E. Mr. Amerley Awuah Asamoa who recommended the Convention to the Global Medical Aid.

The items which include some specialized drugs for mental patients, hypertensive patients, as well as Bendroflumetiazid Alternova 5mg, Bendroflumetiazid Alternova 2.5mg, Hydroxocobalamin Alternova 1-mg/ml 5x1 sol f inj, Paracetamol Orifarm 500mg were paid for by the donors. All the medicines and their contents including the expiring dates were properly examined by the Director of Health Services at the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Stephen Kwaku Fokuoh before distributions were done.

Speaking in an interview with a section of the media at his office in Accra, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said “what we have here is the fourth of medicines that we have received from Global Medical Aid; and this consignment is to the tune of 1.1 million dollars to support our medical services”.

The Global Medical Aid led by Mr. Hans Frederik Dydensborg, the Executive President indicated had already supplied the Ghana Baptist Convention with a one 40 footer container of electronic hospital beds and they are also supplying them with items for a complete Eye Clinic.

The medical items are being distributed to the Ghana Baptist Convention’s Medical Centres in Ghana namely; Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre in the North East Region, Sandema Baptist Medical Centre in the Upper East Region, Nvilenu Baptist Medical Centre (Nzema) in the Western Region, Abuakwa Baptist Medical Centre, Asokoro Mampong Baptist Medical Centre in the Ashanti Region, Calvary Charismatic Baptist Medical Centre at Atwoma Mim and Calvary Baptist Medical Centre at Gyenyase.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi hinted that the Convention apart from the supply to all the Baptist Medical Centres has magnanimously decided to give out some of the medical items to other Government health facilities in Ghana such as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tafo Government Hospital, Atonsu South Government Hospital and other Christian Health Organisations among others.

He expressed the appreciation of the entire members of the Ghana Baptist Convention and the good people of Ghana to the Global Medical Aid for the huge support. Saying, “Everything was paid for and delivered free of charge including the airlifting and storage of the medicines in fridge, and all this is done through the able leadership of the Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark”.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi was highly impressed about the high quality of medicines supplied by the Global Medical Aid to the Ghana Baptist Convention.

He expressed mixed feelings about the difficulties involved in taking delivery of the medicines at the Ghana Airport but was however elated about the swift intervention from the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta to get the items delivered to the Convention.

On why the Ghana Baptist Convention decided to distribute part of the medical items to some child health facilities and other government hospitals, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi explain: “We realized that the items are just too many and we don’t want to be too selfish because we serve a Christian community and currently child facilities cover about 40% of the health facilities in this country, so we thought that just as we received it for free, we must also give it out for free to others to enhance healthcare delivery for our people in Ghana”.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Baptist Convention has been a solid partner to successive governments in promoting socio-economic and infrastructure development of Ghana.

Apart from the seven hospitals across Ghana and the six new ones at various stages of completion, the Convention has also built several educational facilities including the Baptist Vocational Training Institute at Frank Eduah which offers free vocational training to rescued ‘trokosi girls’ from the trokosi shrine and set them up in business after graduation. The Convention has also built several boreholes in most deprived communities, supplied computers, educational materials and furniture among others.