La Constance Tennis Center Organises Christmas Party For Its Kids

As always a nice Christmas Party was organized for the La Constance Tennis Kids at Akropong Akwapim on Saturday the 21st of December. The Kids were treated to a goumet meal and each received a La Constance Christmas Handkerchief.

The Kids really enjoyed and danced the night away. It was a great occasion. The Tennis Program currently has about 40 Kids

Commenting on the Party, Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo, Founder of the Center thanked the Kids for their passion for the game and their continued performance to keep the program sustainable.

He thanked the Management Team Comprising Isaac Ofei, the Administrator; Glenn Adu Adjei, Coach and Elizabeth Opoku Assistant Coach for their excellent support of the Program and making it one of a kind in the country. He also thanked all stakeholders who have made it possible for the program to survive. He made particular mention of Hon DK Osei, Dr Lesly Bruce Lyle, Dr David Gboloo, Mr Kwame Adu, Dr. Asiedu of New York,Nana Gyansa Koree (Akyim Ahweneasehene) and Ms Ernestina Opoku Brookes.

It will be recalled that La Constance Tennis Program was established with a mission of using Tennis as a medium to inculcate Discipline and Leadership qualities in the youth of the Akropong and its environ. The program has done extremely well and participates effectively in National Tennis Programs

Visit la Constance on the Web at www.LaConstance Tennis.com