First Batch Of Menzgold Payment Schedule A Success

Following a successful month-long document validation which ended on November 28,2019, Menzgold Ghana has successfully paid off the first batch of its customers.

The first payment which was scheduled on December 27, 2019 was a success as declared by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah.

A post by Mr Appiah Mensah stated that the company was committed to providing payment service with speed despite the fact that huge sums of debts owed Menzgold overseas were not recovered.

”The momentum is not as fast as we desire. In the face of the bank accounts frozen and assets preservation, we endeavor to overcome these impediments in the best interest of all customers”, he said.

Mr Appiah Mensah who expressed his excitement after the payment of the first batch assured customers and stakeholders of Menzgold Ghana a smooth payment execution within a 36-month period.