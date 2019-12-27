The Presidential Years: From Dr. Jonathan to Gen. Buhari, Volume 1 – Chief Sir Emeka Asinugo, KSC

Listen

Renowned Nigerian Journalist Chief Sir Emeka Asinugo, KSC, is releasing his debut title.

About the Book

The book is a collection of the author’s articles published in major African newspapers which include; The African Voice, The Trumpet, Sahara Reporters, The Nigerian Sun, The Nigerian Post, The Nigerian Moment, The Christian Voice, The Leader, The Nigerian Voice, Modern Ghana and the Cameroon Web.

The book discusses and highlights the political, socio-economic and sometimes violent struggles faced by the people of Nigeria and provides a detailed insight into the nations democratic evolution.

What were the challenges that faced the Jonathan administration? How did he grapple with them? And what did Buhari inherit from Jonathan? What are the expectations of Nigerians and how far are

they comfortable that the Buhari administration would deliver on its electoral promises? The answers to these issues are the reason for this book.

About the Author

Chief Sir Emeka Asinugo is a London-based journalist whose career spans over four decades. He was Business Editor of African Voice and Editor of Trumpet Newspapers and is currently a columnist with the Nigerian Voice and Modern Ghana newspapers, a Guest Writer for Sahara Reporters and Publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine.

The Presidential Years: From Dr. Jonathan to Gen. Buhari, Volume 1 by Chief Sir Emeka Asinugo, KSC is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available on Austinmacauley.com and Amazon.

For more information, please visit https://www.austinmacauley.com/book/presidential-years-dr- jonathan-gen-buhari-volume-1