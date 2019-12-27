Revived Africa Organization Holds 3rd Graduation Ceremony

Revived Africa Organization (RAO), a non-governmental organization has graduated the 27 students recently at its 3rd Graduation ceremony held in Accra for the year 2019 after completion of vocational training.

The graduands were taking through some vocational training in the baking of pastries, doughnuts, cakes among others.

The Executive Director of the Organization, Williamson Aryee, in his address, called on the Government to come to the aid of the organization and support them with the necessary resources that can address their needs of the students.

"We called on the Government of Ghana to support young Ghanaians interested in vocational and technical skills, institutions, NGOs that are helping the young ones to learn skills and create their own jobs", he added.

According to the Executive Director, since the government alone cannot address the high rate of unemployment in the country due to the fast-growing population, other organizations have also taken steps to aid such students but, yet still, needs the support of government.

He said several tertiary graduates that are unable to secure relevant employment coupled with Junior and Senior High school dropouts normally seek the help of such organizations to learn some skills to enable them become entrepreneurs or self-employed.

"Therefore government has to create the necessary awareness that would allow citizens recognise the importance of vocational and technical education, creative arts, sports and others", he hinted.

He cited well-known personalities like Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Despite Group of Companies and others who through formal education have become entrepreneurs and providing jobs for Ghanaians.

Williamson Aryee charged the graduands to be professional in their work and pass on what they have learnt to others living in their communities.