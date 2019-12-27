ICGC Fete Patients At Eastern Regional Hospital On Christmas Day

The Eastern and Volta overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Rev. Dickson Tuffour Sarpong, is encouraging the show of love and forgiveness as we celebrate the birth of Christ.

He pointed out, it was the only way to keep the nation in peace. Rev. Sarpong made the statement on Christmas Day when the church feted patients, caregivers and staff of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Rev. Tuffour said the gesture was to share Christ's love to the patients enduring pain in the festive period.

The church feed over 600 patients, caregivers and health workers including Doctors who sacrificed their holiday to care for the sick.

The annual Christmas Party, which is the second in succession since it was instituted last year, is a social responsibility project embarked upon by the ICGC - Jesus Temple, Koforidua.

It also aims to make patients feel at home even at the hospital and also preach the gospel to them.

Rev Dickson Tuffour Sarpong asked Christians to renew their commitment to Christ and share the love which was critical to nation-building.

Acting Medical Director at the Regional Hospital, Dr. Cardinal Newton, stated that the gesture would have a positive psychological impact on the patients.

---Myjoyonline