Dome Kwabenya Constituency: MP Crowns Year With Christmas Party For 1500 Children

Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo has crowned 2019 with a get-together for 1,500 children in her Constituency.

According to her, the move forms part of the humanitarian and a continuation of her father, Apostle Ing. Kwadwo Safo's philanthropic gestures growing up.

Speaking to the media, the MP said "My Father, Apostle Ing. Kwadwo Safo started this and it is morally right to continue from where he stopped. We will continue to share every little thing we have with the society"

She added that the Adwoa Safo Foundation is bent on supporting the less privileged children not only in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency but the entire 16 Regions in the country.

She further revealed that the Adwoa Safo will be heading towards the Northern Region in 2020.

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya also noted that under the Adwoa Safo Foundation, it main aim is touching the lives of the children and nurturing them to become greater people in future.

"Boxing Day is a day of giving. I am not doing this as a Member of Parliament or anything but a humanitarian who sees the need to open his or her arms to others. This is my token back to the society under the Adwoa Safo Foundation" she stated.

The MP emphasised that she is not relenting on the Education Project in the Constituency adding that more needy and brilliant school kids will have their education supported and sponsored.

"Success is what you give to the child. The Government and I will not stop motivating children from learning. Education is my passion" she emphasised.

The MP, however, promised that she will meet with Heads of the Ghana Atomic Energy School on how to transform the dusty football pitch into an AstroTurf with recreational facilities for children in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

The children were treated to bouncy castles, food, educational materials, good music and food.

She mentioned that the get-together with the kids will be a yearly event.

She was confident that the Constituents in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency will maintain her as the Member of Parliament in the upcoming 2020 General Elections.

Chairperson of Adwoa Safo Foundation, Retired Court Judge, Justice Sarkodie and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga East Municipal Assembly, Janet Tulasi-Mensah among others graced the occasion.