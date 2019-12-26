NPP-UK Defends Dr Da Costa Aboagye: Our Secretary is Not Corrupt

Rejoinder: Akufo-Addo Appoints Convicted Corrupt Secretary of NPP UK to Head Ghana Health Promotion Division at GHS Headquarters”. And “You came to fight Corruption indeed -NPP UK fires Akufo-Addo for appointing indicted ‘corrupt’ Dr DaCosta Aboagye”.*

The attention of the NPP UK has been drawn to a web article “Akufo-Addo Appoints Convicted Corrupt Secretary of NPP UK to Head Ghana Health Promotion Division at GHS Headquarters”; and “You came to fight corruption indeed-NPP UK fires Akufo-Addo for appointing indicted ‘corrupt’ Dr. DaCosta Aboagye”.

The President has not appointed a convicted corrupt secretary. No secretary has been convicted of any crime and neither has the President appointed an indicted member or secretary. A convict is one who has served a custodial sentence in society.

No letter was sent to the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Hon CK Tedam (of blessed memory, who should be allowed to rest in perfect peace) as claimed. The person or persons behind this have one aim: to destroy the President’s name, honour and very capable judgement.

This is a malicious write-up, seeking to cause disaffection between the NPP UK and our Leader and President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The writers could not even respect our President and accord him the necessary deference and honours.

This can only be the work of the NDC and disaffected members in the NPP, working together to tarnish the image of the President, and it can only show how desperate the NDC and its apologists are.

The NPP UK is solidly behind His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, our Party the NPP and the policies and programmes of our party and government.

The conference recently extolled the excellent delivery of our NPP government. This is what has panicked the NDC, their sympathisers and elements in seeking to draw blood. Their cowardice has ensured they will facelessly and anonymously continue to hide behind negativity to pursue their nefarious agenda.

No member of the NPP UK or NPP would stoop this low.

We advise all responsible media houses to contact the NPP UK Communications Directorate for confirmation and affirmation before publishing any story or article claiming to originate from the NPP UK.

Many thanks,

*NPP UK*

*Communications Directorate*

*00447477461007*

*00447949204396*