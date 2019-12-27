Eric Asubonteng Sponsored Galaxy Foundation To Offer Free Health Screening For The Inmates At Patmos

Ghana Chamber of Mines President and AGA MD Sponsored the free health screening for the orphans in Patmos orphanage. The free health screening included a test on hepatitis B, malaria, eye, blood grouping for the kids and diabetes test for the staff. Over 100 poor and needy people at the orphanage and Tewobaabi community were screened and dewormed. Members of the foundation also devoted their time barbering the hair of the kids. The main purpose of the project is to make the orphans healthy and prepare them for the Christmas season.
Galaxy foundation is a non-profitable organization that visits villages and orphanages to assist those with difficulties in accessing health facilities due to geographical, social and financial reasons. Galaxy foundation also provides free reconstructive plastic and general surgeries to poor people living with various deformities but cannot afford the services of surgeons.
Eric Asubonteng has imbibed the habit of donating to Galaxy foundation to help save and improve the lives of the most vulnerable people. Speaking to Mr. Eric Asubonteng, He said, “God has been so kind to me in life and I feel highly privileged. The only way I can show my gratitude to him is to use my resources to support the most vulnerable people.”
"Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence".- Sheryl Sandberg Column Page: ErnestTsifodze
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Column Page: ErnestTsifodze
