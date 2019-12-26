'Show compassion to the less privileged' - Joyce Bawah

Listen

Private legal practitioner, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has called on Ghanaians to show compassion towards the less privileged.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, December 26, 2019, Joyce Bawah highlighted the impact compassion could have on the life of the less privileged.

“There is still a generosity of spirit and of heart that you can still meet a total stranger and that person can change the course of your life and destiny,” she told show host, Kojo Yankson.

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, said this in reaction to a story of gratitude by a woman who revealed if not for the intervention of Lexis Bill, host of Drive Time on Joy, her child may never have got the chance to attend the university.

According to Joyce, such stories of gratitude are inspirational and insightful as well as shows that “in one’s own small way, we can give back to society.”

She said the spirit of Christmas was to be generous and impactful in society.

“No matter how little you have, the little you manage to share with someone, that you’re able to sacrifice with another, might still just be an opportunity for that person.”

“The spirit of Christmas is to share with the less privileged in society,” she concluded.

Founder and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Joyce Aryee, who was also on the show, encouraged Ghanaians to make sacrifices for others.

According to her, “the opportunity exists to touch somebody’s life. And it does not take an odious amount of money to do that.”

“We just need to be willing to cut down on some of the luxuries we have and can afford so that we can touch somebody’s life,” she said.

Story by Myjoyonline | Cornerlis Kweku Affre