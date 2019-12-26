15 arrested Western Togoland members granted bail

Listen

The Police have granted bail to 15 out of the 17 members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation who were arrested a week ago.

Each of the suspects was granted a police inquiry bail following preliminary investigation and screening.

The 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Army based in the Volta Region arrested the suspects in two separate operations.

These arrests followed the emergence of photos and videos on social media showing supposed military training for some members of the separatist group.

Director-General of Police Criminal Investigation Departement (CID), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressed the media , saying

“We have seven suspects who are before the court in Ho. 10 people are before the court in the Upper West Region. The 15 we arrested have been granted police inquiry bail. One suspect who was found to be connected with the Home state is currently on his way to Kwahu. I think by the time he gets there, the court would have closed so we will ensure he is put before court on Friday.”

17 persons arrested over alleged involvement in Western Togoland militia training

A total of 17 persons were arrested in connection with an alleged Western Togoland Millita training in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region.

The 66 Artillery Regiment based in Ho, the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service, the Defence Intelligence (DI) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service Accra conducted two separate Counter Insurgency Operations (COIN) within the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region to counter activities of the Western Togoland Secessionist group.

In December this year, the Police in the Volta Region arrested some 21 persons who are members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation for unlawfully gathering at the premises of Global FM in Ho.

The suspects, according to the police, are from various parts of the country including Anlo Afiadenyigba, Volo, Volo, Dambai, Obuasi, Battor, Weta, Atiavi, Fodoku.

A Security Analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye Rtd. has said that activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, could degenerate into an insurgency if urgent steps are not taken to halt the trend.

He said recent photos on social media that show the group reportedly training some young people as military officers pose a serious security problem in the country and urgent action must be taken by the country's security agencies to clamp down on them.

According to him, the trend of the group's actions points to the fact that the group has a well-planned itinerary to execute which may destabilize the country .

Colonel Aboagye called on authorities to take caution from neighboring countries who suffered similar tragedies.

“The idea that this is generating is becoming serious and bearing in mind how we could end up where other countries are should give great cause for concern. If any group of persons anywhere can assemble on the sovereign territory of Ghana and conduct training which could be about 8 weeks or more and graduate before national intelligence gets to know, there is any obvious case that there has been intelligence failure here,” he said. Images making rounds on social media show some men and women dressed in black shirts with the inscription, 'Akpoyawo, we stand firm to defend'.