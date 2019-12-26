ModernGhanalogo

26.12.2019 General News

6 Die In Bole Car Crash

By News Desk
Six persons including a minor, have died in a ghastly car crash at Mankuma, a village in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The crash involved a minibus and Sprinter. Other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

They are said to be receiving treatment at the Bole government hospital.

About three of the victims are believed to have died on the spot.

DGN Online understands the two vehicles collided head-on near the Mankuma Dam on Wednesday 25th December 2019.

—Daily Guide

