Bui Power Gives Scholarship To Tertiary Students

Bui Power Authority, the managers of the Bui Dam has offered scholarship packages worth GH¢25, 853.88 to four students in communities in the Banda District of the Bono region.

The beneficiaries are Peter Anane Gbono, who gained admission to pursue Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Sunyani Technical University (STU), and Kwame Kajansah offering BSc. Planning and Sustainability at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

Others are Thomas Shie Shakur, who gained admission to the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education to pursue a degree in Basic Education and Boniface K. Dzobo offering a Degree in Education (ICT and Mathematics) at the Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education, Bimbilla.

The scholarship package included; financial aid, accommodation, computer and upkeep for the entire programmes of the students.

Each of the beneficiaries also received a laptop at a short ceremony held at the Bui Resettlement camp on Thursday.

Nana Dr David Mensah, the Chairman of the nine-member committee set up by the BPA to manage the scholarship scheme advised the beneficiaries to learn hard, use the laptops wisely and do research work.

He advised parents in the communities to show interest and support the education of their children especially their girls by providing them with basic learning and teaching materials.

Mr Salifu Wumbilla, the Director, General Services Department of the BPA said the focus of the scholarship was to support students who pursued science, mathematics, engineering and related programmes.

He emphasized education remains the legacy parents can bequeath their children and wards and urged students in the area to also concentrate on their books to benefit from the package.