Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce to run sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Self-styled mummy rocket Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has revealed she will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old Jamaican made a triumphant return to top class sprinting in November at the 2019 World athletics championships in Qatar where she claimed the 100m gold and gold in the 4x100m relay.

She missed the 2017 world championships event in London to have a baby.

Celebrating her 100m victory in Doha with her son, Zyon, Fraser-Pryce said: "He's responsible for the mummy rocket and he's responsible for the comeback."

Speed

Fraser-Pryce, nicknamed the pocket rocket for her thunderous acceleration and compact running style, collected gold for the first time in the 100m in Beijing in 2008.

She was the first Jamaican woman to achieve the feat. However her exploits were overshadowed by her compatriot Usain Bolt who won the men's race as well as the 200m and the 4x100m relay.

Fraser-Pryce became only the third woman to retain her Olympic crown at the London games four years later. She also won the silver in the 200m. Again Bolt hogged the headlines with his triumphs in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

In 2016 in Rio she collected the bronze in the 100m.

Challenge

"I will be doubling up definitely," Fraser-Pryce told the website insidethegames. "I really wanted to attempt the double at the world championships but coach had other plans so I just worked with that plan. He knows best."

Fraser-Pryce, who won the 100m and 200m gold medals at the 2013 world championships, said her aim was to run under 22 seconds for the first time in what will be her fourth Olympics.

She added: "I am definitely looking forward to running the 200m, especially because I believe in my heart that I can run 21 seconds. It's a big passion of mine so I am working really hard towards that."

The Tokyo Olympics starts on 24 July and continues until 9 August.