Stacy Foundation Donates To The People Of Akrade New Town In The Asuogyaman District.

Yesterday, The Stacy Foundation spent an amazing time with the people of Akrade New Town in the Asuogyaman District. They were able to donate fashionable suits, shoes and other amazing giveaways.

Stacy Foundation is an NGO by Stacy Amewoyi a USA based Ghanaian entrepreneur who has over the years been very supportive to the needy and the less-privileged.

Stacy Foundation is currently running free vocational training to youths in Ghana.

Stacy Foundation wants to Say A big thank you to the Queen Mother Of Akrade New Town, Elders And The Good People Of Akrade New Town for welcoming them.

Check out the pictures