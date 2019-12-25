Bawumia Shares Christmas Message

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wants the year 2020 to become one of grace and good health for Ghanaians.

Sharing his Christmas message on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, the Veep said he was grateful God had shown the country mercies throughout 2019.

"On behalf of my family and myself, I'd like to wish all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. May 2020 be a year of good health, peace and prosperity," he told Kojo Yankson, host of the show.

Dr Bawumia added that he prays God, continue to bless Ghana.

He also praised Joy FM for going strong in its 25 years of broadcast. He stated that the company's dedication has kept Ghana on its toes.

Listen to the Vice President below:

—Myjoyonline