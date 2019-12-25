Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body Appreciates Ghanaians And Gov't

The Eastern Regional President of the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body, Dennis Obeng Agyei, in his Christmas Message has extended appreciation to all Ghanaians and the Akufo-Addo-led ruling NPP government for the massive support local rice farmers have received this season.

According to him, this year's support for local farmers has been overwhelming as compared to previous years.

"On behalf of our rice farmers and the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body, we wish all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Ghana Rice has received massive patronage and though expectations were almost met, it has boosted confidence and patriotism. We also believe it will go a long way to boost production should the trend continue," Dennis Obeng Agyei stated.

"I think, moving forward, we need to believe in what we grow as Ghanaians and patronize made in Ghana products. That is the only way we can locally grow our economy," he emphasized.

He urged Ghanaians to continue to patronize the Ghana rice to economically empower local rice farmers.

Dennis Obeng Agyei also challenged the government to continue to do more for the Rice sector.