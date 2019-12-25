Kingdom FM Gives Orphans, Street Children Xmas Treat

Some needy children in the Greater Accra Region, including orphans and the homeless, have been feted by Kingdom FM 107.7, an Akan radio station in Shiashie – Accra, as part of an annual program.

Majority of the children were selected from orphanages in the region, while the rest were picked from the streets in Accra and its environs.

In all, the 5000 children benefited from the amount raised in the 2019 season of the station’s annual charity, known as, ‘Boa Onibie’ a Christmas event for the vulnerable in society.

The items include bags of rice, cooking oil, clothes, bottle of water, drinks, sugar, toiletries, sweets, biscuits, and other assorted items.

The children danced to music and also enjoyed food and drinks to celebrate the birthday of Kingdom FM’s CEO Dr. Jonathan Kwame Amofa.

Francis Kwadwo Adjei, The General Manager of Kingdom FM, explained that” The donation formed part of the radio station’s ”Boa Onibie” which is organized annually to help orphanages through the support of philanthropists.”

The program forms part of Kingdom FM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Kingdom FM in Shiashie and it aims at feeding and clothing the poor and needy in society.

Listeners of the station and other well-wishers contributed items and cash towards the organisation of the event which is rated highly on the event calendar of the biggest brand of Unique Communication Limited.

‘Boa Onibie’ is a corporate social responsibility initiative that has enjoyed massive patronage and support, becoming the hope of many vulnerable persons.